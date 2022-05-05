South Africa: Further Investigation On Gardee's Body Revealed She Was Shot

press release

Nelspruit — Office of the Provincial Commissioner Mpumalanga

Earlier on, the police in Mpumalanga preliminary reported that Ms Hillary Gardee, aged 28 was discovered murdered with bruises on her body. However after further investigation by our forensic team, it was revealed that she was shot on her upper body. The police then conveyed such message to the family, which does not prohibit them to communicate how their child was murdered to other family members and friends.

A team comprising of different disciplines within the police, has been assembled by the Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela to investigate this matter.

The investigation on the circumstances of how the victim was murdered is underway with a view to arrest whosoever is involved. The police in Mpumalanga are at no stage going to reveal the stages of the investigation to the public but to the relevant family.

It is against this backdrop that police request space to investigate this gruesome murder without any disturbances.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the murder of the victim, should contact the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.