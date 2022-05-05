Angola Improves Press Freedom Ranking

Luanda — Angola has improved for the fourth straight year in the annual Press Freedom Index drawn up by international organisation Reporters without Borders (RSF).

In the 180-country ranking released Tuesday, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said Angola has raised three places, standing at 99 (from 103).

Among the CPLP countries, Portugal is the best placed, currently occupying the 7th place, an increase of two places in relation to the year 2021.

In the list led by Norway, Brazil is placed 110th.

The rise in the last four years is significant, moving from 125 in 2017, among the places considered red (difficult situation), to 99th place today.

Meanwhile, the recognition of improvements in Angola in the area of Freedom of the Press takes place in an election year scheduled for August.

According to the organization, the advances are due, fundamentally to the increase in the plurality of the media houses reported in recent years, greater openness, independence and transparency, lack of record of cases of prolonged arrests of journalists, among others.

In its report on the current state of the media in the world, the non-governmental organization also states that the exercise of journalism, the best vaccine against misinformation, is severely compromised in 73% of the 180 countries evaluated.