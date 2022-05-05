Nigeria: Just-in - Explosion Kills 2 in Imo

Two persons have been confirmed dead after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded some blocks away from Addax Oil Company in Izombe, Oguta local government area of Imo State on Wednesday.

A source said the deceased were heading towards Addax Oil Company before the explosion occurred and killed of them on the spot.

Imo State Police spokesperson, Michael Abattam, confirmed the incident, adding that already the command has deployed operatives of the anti-bomb squad to the scene to avoid a reoccurrence even as investigation has commenced.

Recall that about two weeks ago, 110 persons were killed during an unexplainable explosion at an Abaezi illegal refinery in the Ohaji-Egbema local government area of the State.

The reason why the deceased persons had explosive device on them was not ascertained as at press time.