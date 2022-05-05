Liberia: Grand Mufti - Don't Allow Jihadists in Liberia

The Grand Mufti of Liberia Sheikh Abubakar Sumaworo has strongly warned the Weah administration against giving right to jihadists to establish mosques or schools in Liberia.

Sheikh Sumaworo said jihadists are sects of Muslims that travel from one country to another, causing confusion among other Muslims, adding that they are often linked to terrorist groups hence, the Government of Liberia should not allow them into the country to establish mosques or schools.

"We are hearing that the jihad regime is about to spread in some parts of Africa, and with the information, we gathered so far is that wherever they reach, they can establish the jihad war, school, including mosque and these could subsequently lead to terrorism", he further cautioned.

Grand Mufti Sumaworo gave the warning on Monday, May 2, 2022, when he delivered the final sermon to mark the end of Ramadan Month at the Gurley Street Mosque in Central Monrovia

"We are here to renew our call to this government that they should not permit any country that will come to establish a jihad regime, if they do, they will be held liable for any insecurity that will take place now or in the future", the Liberian Muslim Cleric stressed.

At the same time, he called on fellow Muslims to remain calm in their quest to have a Muslim holiday in the country, saying "We as Muslims refrain from any form of violence, as we come to the final prayer of the holy month."

Mufti Sumaworo reiterated the Muslims' commitment to peace and religious harmony despite challenges, maintaining that Muslims in Liberia believe in moderation and do not accept violence as means of resolving disenchantment with the government.

However, Shia Muslims here have denounced the statement by the Grand Mufti and called for retraction immediately.

According to research, Shia is the second largest branch of Islam, followed by 10 to 15 percent of all Muslims around the world. Followers of the faith believe that the Iman is sinless and that his authority is infallible because it directly comes from God.