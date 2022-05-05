Zimbabwe: Chamisa Praises Ambassador Angel

STARMAN Chamisa, who is the younger brother to CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa has heaped praises on Ambassador Uebert Angel after the renowned preacher and philanthropist, through his foundation donated truckloads of maize meal to orphaned children in Mbare.

Mr Chamisa, who is the MP for Mbare constituency heaped praises on Amb Angel who he said he always been helpful to the needy.

"We thank Ambassador Uebert Angel for the great work he has done in Mbare. Mbare is a very under-privileged area with many elderly folk and orphans, we thank the Prophet for coming in and assisting us, all the people here, especially the orphans will always remember this gesture," said Mr Chamisa.

Zanu PF councillor for ward 4 in Mbare Cllr Martin Matinyanya also praised Amb Angel for the donation.

"It is not an easy thing during these tough times someone can remember you. Mealie meal is expensive these days. We have been given so much mealie meal.

"You can see how happy people are with the donation. Now we need the Prophet to come for a crusade so that we can thank him," said Cllr Matinyanya.