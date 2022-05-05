Angola: MPLA Approves João Lourenço's Presidential Candidacy

Luanda — The Central Committee of the ruling MPLA party approved Tuesday the candidature of its leader João Lourenço for the President of the Republic of Angola in the next general elections scheduled for August, 2022.

The information is expressed in a press note released at the 2nd Ordinary Session of the MPLA Central Committee, preceded by another meeting of the Politburo, both chaired by the party leader, João Lourenço.

The members also approved the resolutions on the participation of the MPLA in the 2022 general elections and the Balance Report of its VIII Ordinary Congress, held from 9 to 11 December 2021, which re-elected João Lourenço as president of this political organisation, with 98.04% of the votes.

The session also appointed Manuel Fernando Correia Victor "Nelo Victor" Director of Information and Propaganda of the Central Committee.

The participants agreed with the replacement of Yara Gracinda de Carvalho and Maria da Assunção Pacavira, appointed to perform functions incompatible with party activity and, as a result, will be replaced by militants Esperança Elga Pena and Osvaldo António José Caculo.

Ex-officio electoral registration

The body was also briefed on ex-officio electoral registration

and the electoral arrangements underway at the party level.

The participants also approved the resolution on the regulation of the MPLA Council of Honor, which operates as a consultation instrument for the MPLA President, comprising historical figures or activists who performed the key functions in the party.

The meeting elected the members of Discipline, Ethics and Audit Committee of the Central Committee, tasked with enforcing the constitutional, legal, statutory, regulatory and program provisions of that party.

Socio-economic infrastructure

The party members praise the construction and the role of the Cafu canal ( Water Transfer System of Cunene River) in the southern region of the country.

The project helps combat severe drought and benefit a total of 230,000 inhabitants and 255,000 head of cattle,

They also highlighted the construction and inauguration of the General Hospital of Cabinda and the Passenger Maritime Terminal (Cabinda), as well as other social and economic investments.

The members congratulated the mass rally event that marked

the pre-electoral campaign of MPLA.

Condolences over the death of the historian Artur Júlio

The participants expressed sadness and dismay at the death of the director of the Center for Documentation and Historical Research of the Central Committee, Artur da Silva Júlio, occurred on May 1 in

South Africa.

Welcome to Press Freedom Day

The MPLA Central Committee welcomed the professionals of the Media ahead of celebration of the World Press Freedom Day on 3 May.