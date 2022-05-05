Mozambique: WFP Cuts Food Rations Due to Funding Shortfall

The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) has cut its life-saving food assistance to over 900,000 people in northern Mozambique due to a lack of funds. As a result, only half rations will be provided until further funding is confirmed.

Islamist terrorism since 2017 has forced around 800,000 people to flee from their homes and livelihoods in parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado. Although the Mozambican defence and security forces, supported by the Rwandan military contingent and soldiers from SAMIM (SADC Military Mission in Mozambique), have had success in dislodging the terrorists, many people are still waiting for more stability before returning home.

WFP provides food assistance to these people and host communities. However, in its latest country brief, WFP points out that it needs US$17.3 million per month to sustain its operations in the north and laments that if additional funds are not received in a timely manner, a complete pipeline break is expected in June.

In response to the funding crisis, WFP is moving away from providing assistance focusing on those that have been displaced towards assisting those that it assesses as being the most vulnerable. In a related move, it is helping people to rebuild their lives by providing 44,000 people in five districts in the province with agricultural kits for the main planting season.

WFP notes that "following two decades of relative peace and stability, the intensification of violence in Cabo Delgado province since 2017 threatens lives and socio-economic development". It adds that "Mozambique is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world, with drought and pests regularly affecting staple crops, while extreme weather events, particularly cyclones and tropical storms, lead to agricultural losses, destroyed infrastructure, assets and livelihood, and internal displacement".

In March, WFP assisted 1.37 million people nationwide with food assistance, cash-based transfers, and agricultural kits. However, it warns that keeping these operations going until September will cost US$157 million.