Mozambique: Health Ministrer Warns of Covid-19 Fifth Wave

Health Minister Armindo Tiago has warned of the possibility that a fifth wave of Covid-19 may hit the country, with the main concern being the current increase in Covid-19 cases in South Africa. Tiago pointed out this could be reflected in Mozambique if the public let its guard down and abandoned preventive measures. "Our experience with the previous waves is that, whenever a wave begins in South Africa, the increase in the number of cases also happens in Mozambique", said the Minister.

Nonetheless, because of the success of Mozambique's mass vaccination campaign, Tiago expected new cases to be mild.

According to the Health Ministry's daily bulletins on Covid-19, new cases are being diagnosed at the rate of just a handful a day. Thus, the latest Ministry press release said that on 2 May only one case was identified.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,313,728 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. The total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 225,387.