Mozambique: Botswana Exporting Coal Through Maputo

4 May 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo port is now among the routes for the export of coal from Botswana, following the arrival on 26 April of the first train, drawing 40 wagons, loaded with 2,000 tonnes of coal.

This is the result of the agreements reached during the talks between President Filipe Nyusi and his Botswana counterpart, Mokgweetsi Masisi, during the State visit by President Nyusi to Botswana earlier in April.

The Executive Director of Mozambique's publicly owned Ports and Railway Company (CFM), Augusto Abudo, said that the train arrived in Maputo after travelling for 14 hours along the rail lines of Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique. Within Mozambican territory, the train travelled 500 kilometres from the Chicualacuala border in Gaza province to the port.

In the first phase, Abudo said that Botswana will export 32,000 tonnes of coal through Maputo every month, amounting to an average of four trains every week.

Abudo added that, because of the recent increase in international coal prices, it is likely that other coal mining countries in the region may seek the Mozambican ports to export their minerals. Besides Botswana, Abudo said that Maputo has sporadically received commodities from both Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Read the original article on AIM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X