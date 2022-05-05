Mozambique: Ressano Dry Port Will Remove 7,500 Trucks From En4 Toll Road

The new customs terminal at Ressano Garcia, on Mozambique's busiest border with South Africa, will remove about 7,500 heavy goods vehicles every month from the flow of traffic along the EN4 toll road connecting the two countries, improving road safety, and cutting pollution.

The dry port, which required an investment of US$3.5 million, will halve the current daily number of 500 tipper trucks which move along the motorway and reduce the long queues and gridlock on the roads connecting the border with Maputo port.

The infrastructure will also increase the volumes of bulk cargo ferried to the ports, estimated at over five million tonnes every year. There will be six daily trains from the dry port to the harbour, each one drawing 50 wagons, in a bid to optimise the use of the terminal.

The dry port results from a partnership between CFM and the company TLG Mozambique, which led to the construction of the local hub for the reception of minerals, rehabilitation of the premises for various services, and access to the terminal.