Mozambique: Uganda to Support Fight Against Terrorism

Uganda has expressed its willingness to support Mozambique in fighting terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado where, since October 2017, islamist terrorists have murdered nearly 3,000 civilians and displaced over 800,000.

Speaking during a three-day visit to Uganda, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said that this assistance will be channelled to the veterans of the country's liberation war who are now part of local militias assisting the armed forces in Cabo Delgado.

President Nyusi added that "Uganda is already supporting Mozambique logistically and one of the purposes of this visit is to thank the sister country".

President Nyusi added that Uganda intends to support agro-industrial development projects in Montepuez district, in Cabo Delgado, for liberation war veterans.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said that friendship ties between the two countries will be transmitted to future generations through sustainable development projects. He stated that "Mozambique has vast tracts of land for agriculture and the idea is to bring farming tools and tractors and create associations in partnership with the war veterans".