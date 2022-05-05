Mozambique: Zambezia Grapples With Cholera Outbreak

At least 26 people have been admitted to Mopeia district hospital, in the central province of Zambezia, following an outbreak of cholera which began in March.

The health authorities in Mopeia are receiving between three and four patients every day, but they have managed to control the outbreak of acute diarrhoea and vomiting.

The Zambezia Head Doctor, Isaias Marcos, explained that "over the last two weeks, we recorded an outbreak of acute diarrhoea in Chimuara, the main town in Mopeia. But we managed to bring the situation under control. Now we are recording cases across the district with an average of three to four cases a day".

To prevent the spread of the disease, the health authorities have launched a wide range of measures such as awareness drives for the communities promoting good hygiene practices and treating water with chlorine.