Mozambique: British Company to Support Transport Infrastructure Development

The British company Mott MacDonald has announced that it will be supporting the Mozambican government's efforts to improve the country's road network and other infrastructure.

The funding for this assistance will come from the United States foreign aid agency, the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), which will provide US$4.3 million over five years as part of its "Transportation and Vertical Structures Practice in Africa" project.

According to Mott MacDonald, economic growth in Mozambique has been restricted by limited infrastructure and high transport costs. The company will work with the Mozambican government and MCC to identify projects to improve roads and logistical infrastructure, support institutional, regulatory, and legal reform and enhance the technical planning processes.

The company points out that "improved transport links will make it easier for people living in remote communities to travel to urban centres for more employment opportunities, and access essential services such as health care and education".

Mott MacDonald's Kevin Hardy declared "we are pleased to continue to support MCC and the government of Mozambique in promoting economic growth by improving rural transportation infrastructure and services in Zambezia province. We look forward to applying our technical, analytical, and managerial knowledge and experience to support MCC's work by promoting political and economic stability, strengthening the country's resilience to climate change, and reducing poverty".