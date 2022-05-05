Mozambique: President Nyusi and President Chakwera Inaugurate Electricity Interconnection

President Filipe Nyusi on 21 April announced that laying the first stone for the regional electricity interconnection between Mozambique and Malawi is a historic landmark which will result in the two countries becoming key actors in the energy market of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

President Nyusi was speaking in Matambo, in the western province of Tete where, together with his Malawian counterpart, Lazarus Chakwera, he laid the first stone for the construction of a 400 kilovolt transmission line through which Mozambique will supply Malawi with 50 megawatts of power.

The line is expected to cost US$62 million, of which US$35 million is for building the 142 kilometre long line in Mozambique with the remainder covering the 76 kilometre line in Malawi. In total, there will be 527 high voltage pylons.

A second component of the project is the expansion of the Matambo sub-station, budgeted at US$21 million, which will guarantee the reliability of the power supply.

President Nyusi stressed that the implementation of this project is part of the SADC master plan for electricity infrastructure for the period 2018-2043 and will contribute significantly to the consolidation of the regional integration of Mozambique with neighbouring SADC countries.

The interconnection project, President Nyusi believed, "opens another window of opportunity for job creation, and will express the dream of the peoples of the two countries to have reliable, good quality electricity".

This power supply, he continued, will encourage new investments in industry and tourism, and will favour mechanisation which increases productivity. It will also improve access to health care and education.

President Chakwera said the new power line will ensure a safe and reliable electrical interconnection. With the initial supply of 50 megawatts to Malawi, it will also allow Malawi to play a full role in the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP). He added that Malawi is interested in increasing the amount of electricity it buys from Mozambique from 50 to 110 megawatts.

President Chakwera lamented that the recent passage of Cyclone Gombe had destroyed some of the Malawian electricity infrastructures, resulting in the loss of 129 megawatts. It would take some time, he added, for that 129 megawatts to be recovered for the Malawian grid. "You can imagine how urgent this interconnection between Mozambique and Malawi is" said President Chakwera.