South Africa: It's Crunch Time for ANC to Deliver On Reform Promises - or Bow to Coalition Government

4 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

While there are many variables and dynamics driving our political present, an important window may open up in our politics in the next few months - one that could make or break our future as a nation. The period between the ANC's elective conference in December and the 2024 national elections could well decide whether this is the last time the country is not governed through a coalition.

Depending on what happens in December 2022, it may be possible to open a window to significant political reform in South Africa. This window, though, could stay open only for a short period, giving President Cyril Ramaphosa a brief time with a strong mandate to carry out the reform he has promised, but not yet delivered. He may also have the strongest possible incentive to do that.

While ANC politics can be unpredictable, not many people are currently predicting that anyone other than Ramaphosa will be elected party leader in December. No one has yet publicly said they intend challenging him - the RET faction has no unifying champion to contest against him, and the Zondo Commission reports and other factors have potentially weakened Ramaphosa's opponents (and some allies).

