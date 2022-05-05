South Africa: ANC and Ramaphosa's Choice On State Capture Report Findings - Self and Party or the Good of the Country?

analysis

It is not surprising that the publication of every volume of the report of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has invariably been followed by threats to have its findings and recommendations reviewed and set aside by the courts.

While any court review of the Zondo Commission findings and recommendations would be of limited legal significance, it could become an effective tool to discredit the report politically -- especially if any part of such a review is successful.

Ultimately, what will matter most is whether the President and the ANC choose to put their own interest and that of their party above the interest of the country by ignoring the commission's findings and refusing to implement its recommendations.

I can't imagine that more than a few thousand South Africans have read the first four volumes of the report on State Capture (consisting of more than 3,200 pages) from cover to cover.

Those who have done so would know that the report paints a devastating picture of the mendacity, cowardice, greed and arrogance of many of the main culprits who have facilitated the institutionalisation of industrial-scale corruption inside the ANC, in government and in the private sector.

While the basic...