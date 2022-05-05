South Africa: President to Officiate Launch of Anglo American Nugen™️ Zero Emission Haulage Solution

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Friday, 6 May 2022, officiate the launch of Anglo American's nuGen™️ Zero Emission Haulage Solution.

The launch of the haulage solution, which is a hydrogen-powered, ultra-class mine haul truck, will take place at the Mogalakwena PGM mine in Mokopane, Limpopo.

Anglo American's nuGen™️ Zero Emission Haulage Solution is designed to operate fully laden with a payload of 290 tonnes in conventional mine conditions.

The use of this technology demonstrates the efficiency of hydrogen in the heaviest classes of transport and the role it can play in the transition toward a low carbon future.

This innovative investment fulfills part of the pledges made by Anglo American at the South Africa Investment Conference to contribute to the expansion of the South African economy, including assisting South African industry to achieve a clean energy future.

President Ramaphosa will as part of the launch activities observe the working demonstration of the nuGen™️ hydrogen-powered truck and join a guided tour of Anglo American's on-site hydrogen production, storage and refuelling complex, which incorporates the largest electrolyser in Africa.

South Africa is committed, as a signatory to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and Paris Agreement, to a just transition, a low carbon economy and a climate-resilient society.

South Africa is party to an historic agreement signed in 2021 with France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union to mobilise an initial $8.5 billion over the next three to five years through a range of instruments, including grants and concessional finance, to support the implementation of our revised NDC through a just transition to a low carbon and climate resilient economy.

Following his tour of the mine the President will deliver an address at the formal proceedings of the launch of the nuGen™️ Zero Emission Haulage Solution.