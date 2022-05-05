South Africa's Covid-19 Cases Jump By More Than 6,000 On Eve of New Health Regulations

analysis

With the lag caused by a string of public holidays over, South Africa went back to recording about 6,000 new cases of coronavirus infections and a positivity rate of 22.1%.

On the eve of new health regulations coming into operation to regulate outbreaks of coronavirus infections in the country, new cases of Covid-19 increased by 6,170 with more than one in five tests for the virus proving positive.

Of these, 950 cases were flagged as possible reinfections. The Africa Health Research Institute has just published its findings in a preprint article after it set out to see if people who had the BA.1 subvariant in the Omicron family could get reinfected with the BA.4 or BA.5 subvariants.

It found that this can happen, but people who had BA.1 (in December 2021 or January 2022) are largely protected. However, this protection is lower among the unvaccinated.

In its latest report on Covid-19 testing, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported a weekly positivity rate (percentage of tests being positive) of 22.2% -- meaning that more than one in five tests are positive.

According to the report, the percentage of positive tests increased in all provinces except the Western Cape, where it...