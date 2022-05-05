South Africa: Police Launches Manhunt for Off-Duty Cop Killer

press release

The Police in KwaZulu-Natal have mobilised all resources to apprehend suspects who shot and killed an off-duty police officer outside a school in Umbilo, Durban.

On Wednesday afternoon at about 14:15, fifty-two-year-old Warrant Officer Michael Jameson was picking up his daughter from a school in Umbilo when he noticed a hijacking in progress. The member immediately placed himself on duty and responded to the incident.

Upon noticing that the member was armed, the suspects opened fire. The member returned fire but sadly succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Police in Kwa-Zulu Natal have since mobilised all resources to track and trace down the suspects.

Two vehicle's including a vehicle that was hijacked outside the school in Umbilo and another that was hijacked in Hammersdale by the pair have been found abandoned. This after the pair crashed both vehicles as they were evading arrest.

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola says police are working around the clock to apprehend those responsible for the murder of the late member.

"The late Warrant Officer died a hero as he died serving and protecting the people of this country. He indeed served with pride as he placed himself on duty and put the safety of his community before his own. Let me take this opportunity to pay gratitude to the deceased member. The bell has rung, thank you for your service and dedication to serve and protect. We will not rest until the late member's killers are traced and apprehended to answer to this callous act", said General Fannie Masemola.

General Masemola has sent his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the late member.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects are encouraged to contact their nearest police station or call the Crime Stop Hotline number on 0860010111. Callers are reminded that they may remain anonymous.