South Africa: In a Global Village, SA's Spineless Stance On Ukraine Lacks Courage, Morality and Ubuntu

4 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mamphela Ramphele

Dr Mamphela Ramphele is a medical doctor, social activist and academic. She writes in her capacity as Chairperson of the Archbishop Tutu Intellectual Property Trust.

Instead of regarding the people of Russia and Ukraine as equally precious members of the human family, we have bent over backwards not to condemn the killing of citizens of one country by those of the other.

In the immediate aftermath of the horrendous 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States, as an anxious world held its breath in uncertainty as to what was coming next, Western political and military leaders gathered to plot an appropriate response.

Closely watching events from Cape Town was a supposedly retired Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning global voice on human affairs.

From the outset, it was clear that the imagination of Western leaders would not stretch beyond vengeance. An eye for an eye, so to speak. The only question was what form the revenge would take.

The talk of further violence horrified the archbishop. Rather than stoop to the level of the attackers' inhumanity, he said, he prayed that the US would use the moment to engage in a period of reflection.

All people were...

