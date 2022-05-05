South Africa: Frustrations Mount in Witzenberg Community Over Poor Service At Ceres Hospital

4 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne and Tamsin Metelerkamp

Residents of Witzenberg Municipality in the Western Cape are struggling for access to quality healthcare services at Ceres Hospital. Staff shortages and limited bed capacity have led to long waiting times and poor care for patients. Improvements promised by the provincial health department have been slow in coming.

Ceres Hospital is under mounting pressure to improve service delivery. Dissatisfaction among residents of Witzenberg Municipality comes after months of poor patient care, long waiting times and language barriers at the facility.

The hospital is 140km from Cape Town. It operates in conjunction with eight clinics and several mobile clinics to provide healthcare services to more than 143,000 mostly rural people, according to Handri Liebenberg, acting director for the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness in the Cape Winelands District.

Some patients wait for days to be treated at Ceres Hospital, according to Naomi Betana, a community activist with the Witzenberg Justice Coalition (WJC). The coalition deals with community issues in Witzenberg Municipality, including farm evictions, land claims and water rights. More recently, the coalition has focused its efforts on improving healthcare.

"The problem that we currently have at Ceres Hospital is that our people will go to the hospital in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X