South Africa: Frustrations Mount in Witzenberg Community Over Poor Service At Ceres Hospital

Residents of Witzenberg Municipality in the Western Cape are struggling for access to quality healthcare services at Ceres Hospital. Staff shortages and limited bed capacity have led to long waiting times and poor care for patients. Improvements promised by the provincial health department have been slow in coming.

Ceres Hospital is under mounting pressure to improve service delivery. Dissatisfaction among residents of Witzenberg Municipality comes after months of poor patient care, long waiting times and language barriers at the facility.

The hospital is 140km from Cape Town. It operates in conjunction with eight clinics and several mobile clinics to provide healthcare services to more than 143,000 mostly rural people, according to Handri Liebenberg, acting director for the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness in the Cape Winelands District.

Some patients wait for days to be treated at Ceres Hospital, according to Naomi Betana, a community activist with the Witzenberg Justice Coalition (WJC). The coalition deals with community issues in Witzenberg Municipality, including farm evictions, land claims and water rights. More recently, the coalition has focused its efforts on improving healthcare.

"The problem that we currently have at Ceres Hospital is that our people will go to the hospital in...