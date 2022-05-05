South Africa: SAA Financials Mia As 51 Percent Share Sale Details Remain Out of Reach - Scopa

4 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

While Eskom and its bouts of rolling power outages are an easy target, SAA's lack of financial accountability has flown under the radar since 2018. This raises serious questions about oversight, and the nuts and bolts transparency needed to nix malfeasance in state-owned enterprises central to State Capture.

SAA still owes legislators at least four years of audited annual financial statements, and these would have to be presented for public oversight and scrutiny regardless of SAA's 51% sale deal, Parliament's public spending watchdog, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) heard on Wednesday.

SAA's 2017/18 financial year audit was delayed over board-approved financial statements and then suspended at the request of the board, given the precarious finances of the national airliner, which in December 2019 was put into business rescue.

When SAA was out of business rescue from 30 April 2021, the Office of the Auditor-General got in touch to audit the financials. In February 2022, the 2017/18 audit was concluded with a qualified audit opinion - including uncertainty whether SAA was still a going concern and a disclaimer for Mango Airlines.

Then, nothing more.

"We are busy engaging SAA as well as other stakeholders to start the remaining audits...

