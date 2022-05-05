South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Decline of Limpopo Dam Levels

press release

Limpopo dam levels have slightly declined this week.

A weekly report on dam levels issued by the Department of Water and Sanitation in Limpopo has shown a slight decline of the province's dam levels from last week's 89.5% to 89.1% this week.

During a similar period last year, the province's overall storage capacity stood at 86.6%.

This minimal drop means that the available water in the province as of this week is at 1 319.1 cubic metres out of a full capacity of 1 480.1 cubic metres.

The Polokwane Water Supply System with dams supplying water to Polokwane and surrounding areas is currently at 103.6%, a dip from last week's 105.0%. This is, however, a great improvement compared to last year at this time when the system stood at 98.0%.

Despite the overall decrease, several dams have shown improvement. Doorndraai Dam increased by 3.3%. It was 93.3% last week, this week it is standing at 96.6%. Mutshedzi Dam increased by 4.7% from 96.3% last week, to 101%. Dap Naude Dam increased by 3.9% and it is currently standing at104.9% this week, compared to last week's 101%.

Magoebaskloof Dam remained comfortable at 100.6%. Hans Merensky Dam stayed the same at 101.9% along with Vergelegen Dam at 101.6%.

Klaserie Dam dropped by 1.3% from 101.7% last week, to 100.4%. Tours Dam also took a dip, it was 100.2% last week, and this week it is at 99.5%. It has dropped by 0.7%.

Here's a look at this week's dam level status in some Limpopo dams:

Dam

Status last week

Status this week

Mokolo

102.9%

102.2%

Houtrivier

97.2%

96.3%

Luphephe

100.8%

100.7%

Nzhelele

101%

100.6%

The Department of Water and Sanitation has reiterated its call to residents to continue using water sparingly. The communities are also encouraged to report any water leaks and water infrastructure vandalism to local municipalities.