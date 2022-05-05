South Africa: Two Dead Elephants Raise Questions On Relocation From Mpumalanga 'Sanctuary'

analysis

They were named Kasper and Kitso and charmed thousands of visitors to the Hazyview Elephant Sanctuary in Mpumalanga. The two animals were sedated before a move to the Western Cape, but never woke up. They have been buried without an autopsy. Why?

The deaths of two Mpumalanga elephants have provoked hand-wringing, controversy and accusations of negligence.

Their owner says he's heartbroken -- a former employee says that's not possible because he's heartless. The vet insists it was the worst day of his life. A provincial official reckons the relocation was probably mishandled. The trucker says he doesn't know what went wrong. And a conservation organisation has tracked a history of questionable actions by both owner and vet.

There are clearly many sides to this story. You be the judge.

Their owner, Craig Saunders, who claims he and his wife are heartbroken, says he hired an experienced vet to do the relocation but, not being a vet, can't say what went wrong.

"They were darted, then didn't get up again. They expired while they were down. They were down for quite a long time. The vet said, 'don't stress'. He's darted thousands of elephants, that's why I decided to use him....