South Africa: Two Dead Elephants Raise Questions On Relocation From Mpumalanga 'Sanctuary'

4 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Don Pinnock

They were named Kasper and Kitso and charmed thousands of visitors to the Hazyview Elephant Sanctuary in Mpumalanga. The two animals were sedated before a move to the Western Cape, but never woke up. They have been buried without an autopsy. Why?

The deaths of two Mpumalanga elephants have provoked hand-wringing, controversy and accusations of negligence.

Their owner says he's heartbroken -- a former employee says that's not possible because he's heartless. The vet insists it was the worst day of his life. A provincial official reckons the relocation was probably mishandled. The trucker says he doesn't know what went wrong. And a conservation organisation has tracked a history of questionable actions by both owner and vet.

There are clearly many sides to this story. You be the judge.

Their owner, Craig Saunders, who claims he and his wife are heartbroken, says he hired an experienced vet to do the relocation but, not being a vet, can't say what went wrong.

"They were darted, then didn't get up again. They expired while they were down. They were down for quite a long time. The vet said, 'don't stress'. He's darted thousands of elephants, that's why I decided to use him....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X