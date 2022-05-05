Gambia to Showcase Culture and Tradition, Investment Opportunities At DC Cultural Tourism

5 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)

According to a statement from the Gambian Embassy in Washington DC, more than 50 embassies will open their doors to Gambian culture, tradition, art, manufactured goods, and innovation at the forthcoming Washington D.C. Cultural Tourism slated for 7 May 2022 in Washington, D.C. in the United States of America.

The embassy stated that the event will be an opportunity to showcase to the world Gambian food, fashion, music, and various investment opportunities including the country's beautiful tourism industry.

"Investors and visitors will come from the European Union member states, European Union Delegation, embassies of Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungry, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the general public as exhibition screens will be stationed along the Connecticut avenue."

