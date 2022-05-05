Liberia: Ministry of Health, WHO Hold Two-Day Training On Emergency Care System

Monrovia — The Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization has organized a two-day workshop to develop a consensus-based action plan that will seek to improve the emergency care system across the country.

The emergence of care systems when established will address a wide range of medical, surgical, and obstetric conditions including injury, complications of pregnancy, exacerbations of non-communicable disease, and acute infection.

The emergence care system will also cover a range of services from care at the scene and transport, through emergency unit care, to early operative and critical care inside a fixed facility, that are held together by legislative and governance framework.

Given the potential to reduce death and disability in Liberia through improvements in the emergence and critical the World Health Organization will work with the Ministry of Health to develop a system-level strategic and operational plan for emergency and critical care strengthening.

The WHO Emergency Care System Assessment Tool has been used to gather information about the national emergency care system from a wide range of experts.

The information from the project will be used to assess the emergency care system, identify gaps and develop consensus around action priorities.

The action priorities will become the substrate for an implementation plan that may inform policymakers, health system administrators, health providers, and other stakeholders.

Dr. Clement Peter said he was glad to be part of a discussion that is new in Liberia.

"We know the issue that affects our health facilities, we know the issues that are outside the health sector and influence emergency care services," Dr. Peter said.

He disclosed the challenges to Liberia's health sector as he pointed to the Ebola virus and the COVID-19 as case studies.

Despite the said the emergency care services I long overdue praised the Ministry of Health for the initiative.

"We have been allowed to see within our context how we can provide planning and assistance and layout for the country to follow," he said.

Adding up, the Minister of Health Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah said with the fast-moving pace of modernization and development, Liberia needs to put into place a strong system that will tackle the disadvantages that could follow.

According to Dr. Jallah, the construction of new infrastructures and facilities will give the Ministry of Health the reason to address the issue of emergency care services.

"We will need adequate ambulances and emergency department manned by skill trained health partitioners for proper pre-hospital and in-hospital care," Dr. Jallah said.