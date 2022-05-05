Sudan Political Detainees On Hunger Strike

5 May 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Sudanese activists have said that political detainees held in Soba prison had been on hunger strike, since Tuesday. According to the activists, the detainees will continue their strike until they are either released or receive a fair trial.

A campaign of legal, professional, revolutionary bodies announced their support with the detainees, and called on the revolutionary forces and organisations to support the detainees' hunger strike "by any and all means".

The campaign warned the authorities against force-feeding the striking detainees in an effort to stop the strike.

