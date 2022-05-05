Sudan: West Kordofan - Nine Deaths, 46 Suspected Cases of Measles

CDC/Allison M. Maiuri, MPH, CHES/Public Health Image Library
A graphic representation of a spherical-shaped, measles virus particle
5 May 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

West Kordofan — The Ministry of Health in West Kordofan state announced nine deaths as a result of the measles, and a further 46 cases that may have emerged. Sources indicated that the measles cases may have originated from a South Sudanese refugee camp in the Ghubeish locality of West Kordofan.

A state health medical team was sent from Khartoum to Ghubeish, to retrieve samples of the disease and confirm it in their laboratory. According to government sources, the team will also carry out "necessary interventions" and help isolate the spread in order to prevent further cases.

Médecins Sans Frontières initiative

The Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) initiative targets about 30,000 children, including South Sudanese refugees, between six months and 15 years.

According to MSF, hundreds of suspected cases of measles have been reported across East Darfur since early 2022. MSF received the first suspected measles patient in the East Darfur Kario camp primary health care centre, at the beginning of January. By the end of March, PHCC received many patients who were exhibiting the symptoms of measles and managing the cases accordingly, the statement says.

"This vaccination campaign is targeting both the South Sudanese refugees in Kario camp and the host communities in the nearby El Ferdous and Bahr El Arab localities," underlines Topher Mongeon, the project coordinator of MSF in East Darfur. "While the campaign is an initiative of the Ministry of Health, MSF is covering the costs for medical staff and transportation means, as well as ensuring the cold chain."

Through this vaccination campaign, the health authorities and MSF are also aiming to strengthen the surveillance system at health facility and community level.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X