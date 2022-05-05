Sudan Resistance Committees Coordinate Republican Palace March

Khartoum — Resistance committees in Sudan's Khartoum state will march towards the Republican Palace today, to demand the overthrow of the coup and the removal of the military from the political process.

The procession towards the palace will include the Khartoum City committees, the Greater Omdurman committees, the Bahri committees, the Coordination Committees of East Nile South, and the El Hajj Yousef Committees.

In a statement yesterday, the Khartoum committees renewed their adherence to the three allegiances of the committees (no negotiation, no partnership, and no legitimation). The committee added that they "called on all rebels in various parts of Sudan to go out in raring processions to overthrow the regime and defeat the October 25 military coup".