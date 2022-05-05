Sudan Resistance Committees Coordinate Republican Palace March

5 May 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Resistance committees in Sudan's Khartoum state will march towards the Republican Palace today, to demand the overthrow of the coup and the removal of the military from the political process.

The procession towards the palace will include the Khartoum City committees, the Greater Omdurman committees, the Bahri committees, the Coordination Committees of East Nile South, and the El Hajj Yousef Committees.

In a statement yesterday, the Khartoum committees renewed their adherence to the three allegiances of the committees (no negotiation, no partnership, and no legitimation). The committee added that they "called on all rebels in various parts of Sudan to go out in raring processions to overthrow the regime and defeat the October 25 military coup".

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X