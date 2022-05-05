Rwanda: MPs Push for Law Enforcement Against Encroachment on Water Bodies

Members of the parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Environment in the lower chamber of deputies have requested the Prime Minister to lay out a plan to remove all illegal activities encroaching buffer zones of lakes and rivers across the country.

The recommendation was made on Wednesday May 4, 2022 during a plenary sitting in which the committee presented its findings from the Audit report on environmental protection of buffer zones, of lakes and rivers in Rwanda.

"No activity is allowed 50 metres from water bodies' shores. However, during our assessment we realised that many activities have encroached 50 metres in buffer zones of Lakes Kivu and Muhazi shores, as well as 10 metres from shores of Rivers Nyabarongo and Sebeya, among other water bodies," said Marie Alice Uwera Kayumba, the Chairperson of the Committee.

Among the major encroaching activities are hotel services, agricultural, livestock and mining activities.

"There are loopholes in clear guidelines on how institutions and partners can collaborate to protect the buffer zone," she said.

The MPs' report shows that some bamboos planted to protect the buffer zone have also been degraded by residents, while those already developed have not yet been harvested.

"Mining sites in lakes and rivers catchments have not been rehabilitated as recommended to protect the environment, and this is polluting the water bodies with soil erosion," the report adds.

A recent study modelled the extent of soil loss in the River Nyabarongo basin, showing that the total annual estimated soil loss was 409 million tons, with a mean erosion rate of 490 tonne per hectare.

Christine Mukabunane, the vice chairperson of Standing Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Environment said they have also requested the government to take action in not less than three months to ensure those in the mining sector rehabilitate mining sites to avoid soil erosion into water bodies.

This issue of polluting lakes and rivers should be handled by different ministries and institutions such as the ministry of environment, agriculture ministry, infrastructure ministry, Rwanda Environment Management Authority, Rwanda Mines, and Petroleum & Gas Board, Rwanda Water Resources Board among others. Therefore we have requested the Prime Minister to take urgent action on it within three months, she said.

MP Christine Muhongayire said that mining companies are ordered to rehabilitate mining sites presentented in the business plan, adding there is need to assess why the law is not being implemented.

"Government should take further steps to enforce the law and punish those who are not complying," she said.

MP Eugene Barikana pointed out that pollution in rivers is also affecting hydropower production.

"If nothing is done, hydropower plants could be affected," he said.

Other MPs recommended further studies to assess the impact of Nyabugogo bus terminal on the surrounding wetland and river.

Prof Elias Bizuru, a lecturer at University of Rwanda College of Science and Technology told The New Times that the persistent encroaching triggers soil erosion, water contamination contributing to the degradation of lakes and rivers.

"Some lakes can dry out and disappear due to encroachment and erosion or siltation," he said.

Other effects include loss of fertile soil due to erosion and downstream flooding.

With agricultural activities in the buffer zones, the runoff pesticides, fertilisers and other sources of contaminants pollute rivers and lakes, he noted.

"If fish consume polluted water, it can also harm human health," he said.

Degradation could reduce fish production due to chemicals that pollute the lakes while threatening other species, he noted.