Rwanda: Japanese State Minister in Rwanda to Boost Economic Ties

Takako Suzuki, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan is in Rwanda for a three-day visit aimed at enhancing bilateral economic ties between both countries.

She met with Vincent Biruta, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT and Innovation, to exchange views on a wide range of issues from bilateral relations to cooperation in the international arena.

The two countries have a long-term cooperation for economic development in various fields, such as agriculture, infrastructure, ICT, and space.

Part of her mission is to gain momentum to further enhance the bilateral relations with Rwanda towards the 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) slated for August 2022 in Tunisia.

TICAD is a multilateral international conference that discusses and deals with issues relating to the development of the African continent.

It will focus on three main aspects namely; achieving sustainable and inclusive growth with reduced economic inequalities, realising a sustainable and resilient society based on human security, and building sustainable peace and stability through supporting Africa's own efforts.

Suzuki visited the Genocide Memorial site to pay tribute to victims of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi.

On her agenda, she is also expected to meet with former Rwandan students in Japan and Japanese entrepreneurs who are engaged in economic development and job creation in Rwanda.

This year, both countries celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the establishment of their bilateral relations since 1962.