Rwanda: Volleyball - We Are Ready to Make Country Proud - Akumuntu

Patrick Akumuntu Kavalo, the team captain of Gisagara Volleyball Club says the team is ready to make the country proud in the 2022 African Club Championship slated for May 7-18 in Tunisia.

The team left Kigali on Wednesday night, at 1am, aboard Turkish Airlines.

A technical meeting will be held later on Thursday to conduct draws on how teams will face each other.

"Our aim is to make the country proud, we are hungry and ready to do better, and we believe we can do our best," he said

He added "We know we are going to face tough teams but we have received everything to prepare for the tournament and we will go there and give our best,"

Twenty-three volleyball teams have confirmed their participation in the 2022 Men's African Volleyball Club Championship. While Tunisia will be represented by title holders Esperance Sportive de Tunis, MS Bousalem, AS Marsa and CO Kelibia.

The other participating teams are: Al Ahly SC and Zamalek SC (Egypt), Swehly and Ahly Tripoli (Libya), Wolaitta Dicha, Maada Walube, Mugher Cement (Ethiopia), VC Green, VC Mwangaza, VS Espoir (DRC), GSU, KPA, Prisons (Kenya), Amical Des Sportifs (Burkina), Gisagara (Rwanda), Customs (Nigeria), AS INJS (C.Ivoire), AS FAG (Guinea), Olmp Africa (Gambia),

Meanwhile, APR and Rwanda Revenue will represent Rwanda in the women's African Club Championships slated in Tunis, Tunisia, from May 19 to June 1, 2022.

Full Squad:

Thierry Mugabo, Sylvestre Ndayisaba, Samuel Tyson Niyogisubizo, Dieu Est la Ndahayo, Flavien Ndamukunda, Patrick Akumuntu Kavalo, Samuel Niyonshima, Wickliff Dusenge, Peter Bigirimana, Blaise Ishimwe, Ronald Muvara, John Nkurunziza, Prince Kanamugire, Djbril Adamou and Kathbert Malinga.