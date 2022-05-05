Ghana: AGC Ladies Present Cash, Items to Korle-Bu Cancer Unit

The Achimota Golf Club (AGC) ladies has donated a cheque for GH¢20,000 to the Cancer Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The golf ladies also presented items including hand sanitizers, face mask, thermometer, bed sheets with pillow cases and others worth the same amount to the unit.

Making the presentation, Ladies Captain of the Achimota Golf Club, Christina Furler said the gesture was to support the needy in society.

She said the support for the hospital has been constant for the past four years and hoped it goes a long way to support the cancer patients at the facility.

"It is important to highlight the awareness because early detection is very important in curing the patient," she stated.

Receiving the items, Dr Florence Dedey of the Surgical Breast Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital thanked the ladies for the support.

This, she said, would go a long way to save some lives at the unit.