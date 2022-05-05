Ghana: Kwame Aziz Wins Top Award in Dubai Tourney

5 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Former Black Starlets shot-stopper, Kwame Aziz of MSK Zilina Africa has been adjudged the best goalkeeper at the just ended 2022 Dubai Ramadan Invitational Cup tournament held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The tournament, organised by Al-Nasr Club Football Academy from the UAE was aimed at unearthing football talents and also offer scouts a platform to identify talents for clubs in Africa, Asia and other continents and to commemorate the Muslim Holy Month of Ramadan.

Aziz was key in MSK Zilina Africa's ride to the finals of the six team invitational tournament, keeping the post in all his side's game.

The 19-year old kept two clean sheets and conceded twice in the finals of the tournament against fellow Ghanaian side Madina based White Wolves FC.

At the end of the tournament, the Zilina Africa goalkeeper won the hearts of organisers and was decorated with the goalkeeper of the tournament award.

Presenting his award to him, Mr. Ahmed Al-Daleel, Director of the Football Academy at Al-Nasr Club, described Aziz as a huge talent for the future, noting that his exploits at the tournament has caught the eyes of the scouts.

He, however, cautioned Aziz, a member of the 2017 Black Starlets squad that played in India, to guard against complacency and focus on working hard to make it to the top as a goalkeeper.

Mr. Al-Daleel congratulated White Wolves FC and MSK Zilina Africa for the performance at their maiden appearance at the tournament.

