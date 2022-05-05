Somalia: Puntland Vice Leader Fires Three Key Minister Amid Tussle With Deni

5 May 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

GAROWE [SMN] - Puntland Vice President Ahmed Elmi Osman Karaash said in a statement that he had fired Finance Minister Hassan Shire Abgal, Interior Minister Mohamed Abdirahman Dhabanad, and Security Minister Abdisamed Galan.

Ahmed Karaash said in a statement that he had appointed Abdirizak Mire Hassan (Gawido) as Minister of Finance, Abdiqani Hashi Ali Isse (Bumbo) as Minister of Interior, Federalism and Democratization, and Ahmed Haji Ibrahim Artan (Bakin) as the new Minister. appointed Minister of Security and DDR.

Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni has previously stated that any decree issued by the Vice President of Puntland will not be valid.

The rift between the President and the Vice President of Puntland is escalating day by day, with President Deni busy campaigning for the presidency of the Federal Government.

