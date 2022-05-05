Kenya: Netflix Invests in 3 Kenyan Films, Sets Aside Sh33 Million to Support Local Actors

The Kenyan Government has entered into a two-year partnership with Netflix that will see the latter invest in 3 Kenyan films which are at various stages of production.

Under the partnership, Netflix will also allocate USD 300,000 (Shs 33 million) to support local scholarships for Kenyan creatives as part of its bid to support human capital development and subsequently enhance the country's digital content ecosystem.

USD100 000 will fund scholarships for 30 beneficiaries studying at the Kenya Film School and the African Digital Media Institute and another USD 200,000 allocated for aspiring creatives to study at other Kenyan institutions that provide film and TV studies.

Under the deal, select Kenyan creatives will be provided scholarships to study for a master's in International Screenwriting and Production (MISP) at the University Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Milan, Italy.

"Netflix will identify various opportunities which may include further career development via internships, job shadowing, on-set training, access to creative development labs, technical masterclasses, development executive access, and mentorship programs," a statement read.

ICT CS Joe Mucheru lauded the partnership as one that will 'not only facilitate job creation in the country but also unlock training opportunities for screen sector development.'

"We welcome this partnership with Netflix because Kenya has many stories to tell the world and all the initiatives with the various partners will help us ensure we have the ability to create quality stories," he said.

Shola Sanni, Director of Public Policy for Sub-Saharan Africa at Netflix added that the "MoU will play a major role in harnessing these positive externalities driving impact beyond direct investment in local content only, to measurable inputs in other crucial aspects of the screen production value chain - such as human and institutional capacity development."