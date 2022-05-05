South Africa: Aurum Institute Set to Reveal Groundbreaking Research On HIV Vaccine

analysis

On 18 May, the world will mark HIV Vaccine Awareness Day -- the Aurum Institute, in partnership with the International Aids Vaccine Initiative, will unveil new research on HIV vaccines.

HIV Vaccine Awareness Day recognises the many volunteers, community members, health professionals and scientists who work together to find a safe and effective vaccine to prevent HIV.

On Wednesday, 4 May, the Aurum Institute, an African health impact organisation dedicated to researching, supporting and implementing innovative integrated approaches to global health, in partnership with the International Aids Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), a nonprofit scientific research organisation that develops vaccines and antibodies for HIV, tuberculosis, emerging infectious diseases (including Covid-19), and neglected diseases, hosted a roundtable discussion on the latest developments in HIV vaccine development.

Aurum Institute head of the department of clinical research development projects, Trevor Beattie, said the institute operated in five locations around South Africa -- Tembisa, Pretoria, Klerksdorp, Rustenburg and Durban. Beattie also gave an overview of the institute's work on treating and preventing tuberculosis (TB), Covid-19 and some non-communicable diseases.

He said that each clinical site had an advisory committee that acted as a bridge between the communities they were based in and researchers.

This served to...