South Africa: Aurum Institute Set to Reveal Groundbreaking Research On HIV Vaccine

4 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

On 18 May, the world will mark HIV Vaccine Awareness Day -- the Aurum Institute, in partnership with the International Aids Vaccine Initiative, will unveil new research on HIV vaccines.

HIV Vaccine Awareness Day recognises the many volunteers, community members, health professionals and scientists who work together to find a safe and effective vaccine to prevent HIV.

On Wednesday, 4 May, the Aurum Institute, an African health impact organisation dedicated to researching, supporting and implementing innovative integrated approaches to global health, in partnership with the International Aids Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), a nonprofit scientific research organisation that develops vaccines and antibodies for HIV, tuberculosis, emerging infectious diseases (including Covid-19), and neglected diseases, hosted a roundtable discussion on the latest developments in HIV vaccine development.

Aurum Institute head of the department of clinical research development projects, Trevor Beattie, said the institute operated in five locations around South Africa -- Tembisa, Pretoria, Klerksdorp, Rustenburg and Durban. Beattie also gave an overview of the institute's work on treating and preventing tuberculosis (TB), Covid-19 and some non-communicable diseases.

He said that each clinical site had an advisory committee that acted as a bridge between the communities they were based in and researchers.

This served to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X