South Africa: Unions Demand 10 Percent Increase in Public Sector Wages, Setting the Stage for a Bitter Battle

4 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Business Maverick has seen a document that summarises the consolidated demands of trade unions, which include a 10% wage increase applying to all public servants - regardless of their employment level or number of years in service. This increase would cover the government's 2022/23 fiscal year.

The stage has been set for a bitter clash between the government and public sector unions, with the latter proposing a one-year agreement that affords SA's public servants wage increases of 10% for 2022.

Trade unions representing public servants formally tabled their wage demands and other remuneration benefits on Wednesday at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC). The PSCBC is where trade unions and the government negotiate the conditions of employment in the public sector.

Other demands include a R2,500 increase in the housing allowance afforded to public servants, the introduction of a bursary scheme for their children, relief funds for disaster periods such as Covid-related lockdowns,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

