Tanzania: Resolute Ruvu Delay Yanga Title

YOUNG Africans have widened the gap to 13 points ahead of their traditional rivals Simba following their barren draw with Ruvu Shooting at Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma.

Following Wednesday's result, Yanga commands the race at the helm with 56 points from 22 matches.

Simba remain unmoved at the second position with 43 points from 21-game outings.

Simba, the defending champions, hoped to have reduced more points in Tuesday's encounter but got stuck following a 2-2 draw with hard- fighting Namungo at Ilulu Stadium in Lindi.

Yanga's encounter onWednesday was exciting, with both sides showing a classy battle.

In the fourth minute of the encounter, the host Ruvu Shooting was thought to have banked an opener goal through Sadat Mohamed who completed Haruna Chanongo's head pass with a volley that was ruled off- side in the build-up by the linesman.

The leading NBC Premier League goalscorer Fiston Mayele from Yanga, was a thorn to Ruvu, Shooting defenders posing threats at every attempt he made in the box.

Through those attempts, Yanga would have probably registered an opener goal in the first half as he took a grip of three opportunities, but none gave Yanga a goal.

Among the three attempts, Ruvu Shooting goalkeeper Mohamed Makaka saved one and two had hit the woodwork.

May Lee's first attempt was in the 16th minute, where he stunned the crowd with an acrobatic strike that Makaka well caught.

Six minutes after his first attempt, Mayele delivered a bullet header that almost gave his club a goal but hit the post.

Ten minutes after the second try, Mayele made a sensational turn be- tween Ruvu defenders and handled a strike that hit the woodwork.

Both sides had two clear attempts in the late first-half minute that could have banked each side a goal, but both forts were solid enough to stop those attempts.

On the Yanga side, Saidi Ntiba zonkiza made a run past the defender to strike the ball past Makaka.

Still, Ruvu defender Michael Masinda ap- peared at the right time to clear the ball that was about to destroy Ruvu.

Ruvu responded with a Sadat Mohamed strike that Yanga custodian Djigui Diara firmly saved.

Despite both teams making sev- eral attempts to grab a win in the first half, it ended with a barren draw.

Both sides did not have many attempts in the second half compared to the first half.

Most of the playing was on the middle terrain of the pitch, with both team defenders building a solid defensive line to avoid any attempt to break the strong fort.

The host Ruvu Shooting fought to open Yanga's defence the same as the visitors did, but they all failed to break in.

Khalid Aucho had one close attempt out of the box, completing Mayele's set through, but his shot went high above the bar.

The game ended with none getting a goal at Lake Tanganyika Sta- dium in Kigoma. Since 2018 the two have met nine times, and this has become their second draw.

They have played nine matches, and Yanga have won seven, with Ruvu winning one in 2019.