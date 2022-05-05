Tanzania: Zanzibar-Mainland 230 Ntbs Resolved in Decade

BUSINESS environment between Zanzibar and Tanzania mainland and beyond borders has improved after a total of 230 Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) were addressed.

The revelation was made here by the State Minister President's Office responsible for the State House and Regional Cooperation Affairs, Mr Jamal Kassim Ali adding that this was upon successful dialogues in the past decade.

He was sharing success stories of his office in the past year to the members of the House and plans to resolve more barriers and challenges, which affect smooth operation of trade and businesses within the boundaries of the United Republic of Tanzania and neighboring countries.

The Minister said the NTBs remain a big challenge for businesses and still a major concern for the business community in the region, as they add to their transaction costs and contribute to low intraregional trade volumes, which is one of the key factors contributing to the decline of intra- EAC trade and investment.

"Most of the NTBs are undermining the free movement of goods and services as enshrined in the EAC Cus- toms Union and Common Market Protocols," he added, further pointing out that: "But we have continued to clear barriers so that our free trade market within Tanzania and in the East African Cooperation (EAC) improves."

President Hussein Ali Mwinyi has been taking different measures to ensure traders and producers in Zanzibar access market in the mainland and beyond.

Despite the Minister's assurance to have improved cross border trade, some mem- bers of the business community still complained that they face unnecessary hitches when transporting goods made in Zanzibar or imported through Zanzibar to the mainland.

The Minister informed the House that the eighth phase government under President Hussein Mwinyi has been recording success in implementing development goals guided by the Zanzibar Development Plan (ZADEP), Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) election manifesto for 2020/202 and the global Sustainable Devel- opment Goals (SDGs) as well as the national leaders' direc- tives.

He promised to continue with the implementation of de- velopment programmes in the next fiscal year (2022/2023) and to engage executives in the government in regional in- tegration, and as well encourage Tanzanians in Diaspora to invest in Zanzibar.