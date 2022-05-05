Tanzania Out to Unlock Horticulture Full Potential

THE government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tanzania Horticultural Association (TAHA) in its bid to unlock the full potential of a multi-million dollar industry to generate more foreign currency and create jobs for youth and women.

Currently, the industry earns the economy nearly 800 million US dollars annually, up from 60 million US dollars in 2004, making horticulture a nascent enterprise to watch in terms of creating jobs and wealth.

The MoU signed recently in Dodoma by the Ministry of Agriculture and TAHA, intends to spur horticulture industry to earn the economy 2 billion US dollars per year and create decent employment to unemployed youth, especially women along the entire value chain come 2030.

In the course, Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary, Mr Andrew Massawe and TAHA's CEO, Dr Jacqueline Mkindi signed the MoU to unleash the full potential of the horticulture industry to net 2 billion US dollars as clearly stipulated in the ministry's 2030 agenda.

The MoU details the modalities and general conditions regarding the partnership, between the Ministry and TAHA, for accelerating horticultural transformation and employment generation, especially for the youth (mostly women) and increase income, food and nutrition security, which in turn im- prove livelihoods and equitable and inclusive growth.

Ministry and TAHA have agreed to collaborate in critical components such as facilitating horticultural production, mar- keting, value addition, nutrition and increased productivity.

Other areas include enhancing mechanisms for the genera- tion, acquisition, and adoption of knowledge and technological know-how by the stakeholders through research, outreach, innovation, technology transfer and information packaging and dissemination.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Parties therefore agree to enhance and promote commercialization of horticultural value chains, as well as to implement joint activities in identifying and addressing business enabling environment in horticulture, with a view to attracting trade and in- vestment in the sub-sector" read part of the MoU.

Scope of cooperation is covering an enhancement of business enabling environment, technology transfer for enhanced sustainable production and productivity, research and development in horticulture, market access for horticultural commodities and products and information sharing.

Ministry and TAHA will also strengthen private sector growth, develop the hard infrastructure in horticulture including market support infrastructure and irrigation systems as well as com- mercializing the whole horticul- tural value chains.

"We, in the Ministry of Ag- riculture have decided to partner with TAHA in our endeavor to achieve our target of rising horticulture export value to $2 billion as stipulated into our 2030 Agenda" Mr Massawe said.

Dr Mkindi expressed her deep gratitude to the Ministry of Agriculture for an overwhelming trust bestowed upon TAHA and endorsement as its key partner in driving horticulture industry value chain.