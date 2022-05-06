Africa CDC Announces 2nd Annual International Conference On Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2022), 13-15 December 2022, Kigali, Rwanda

Addis Ababa — It is with great excitement that the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announces its second Annual International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2022), which will take place from 13-15 December 2022 in Kigali, Rwanda. The conference theme, Preparedness for future Pandemic and Post-Pandemic Recovery: Africa at a Crossroad, offers a unique platform for African leaders, researchers, policymakers and stakeholders to share scientific findings and public health perspectives and collaborate on research, innovation and public health across the continent.

This second edition of the conference is expected to help further Africa CDC's mission to "strengthen Africa's public health institutions' capacities, capabilities, and partnerships to prevent, detect and respond quickly and effectively to disease threats based on science, evidence-based policy, and data-driven interventions and programs".

Africa CDC's inaugural conference, CPHIA 2021, brought together over 12 000 public health stakeholders from across the continent and the world to share scientific findings, collaborate on research and implementation, and chart a shared course towards a more secure future for Africa. From the seven scientific plenaries, eleven parallel sessions, and eight abstract-driven sessions, there was an overwhelming consensus that it is time for change - Africa must stand up, Africa must unite, and Africa must put in place the necessary systems for it to safeguard the health of its people.

CPHIA 2022 Co-Chair and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Global Health Equity, Professor Agnes Binagwaho, MD, M(Ped), PhD shared, "By convening some of the leading figures in public health in Africa, the conference will provide a forum to review lessons learned from COVID-19 and to shape more resilient health systems that can effectively respond to future crises. We are eager to see up-and-coming future leaders take center stage in front of their peers as they work to advance public health, scientific education and research in Africa."

COVID-19 has had direct and indirect impacts on African health systems, with many essential health services being severely disrupted for extended periods of time. This disruption has threatened the control of major high-burden diseases such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria as well as the prevention of maternal and child mortality and various health screening programs. CPHIA 2022 will also address how African health systems have been affected by the pandemic, and the interventions required to get various continental health programs back on track.

"The past 18 months have been full of uncertainty and hardship - especially for women and girls and other marginalized groups - but one clear message has emerged: to build a healthier and more equitable future for all Africans, we need African leadership and African-led solutions," said Professor Senait Fisseha, MD, and CPHIA Co-Chair and Director of Global Programs at the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation. "I am so inspired by the immense talent and expertise we already have on our continent, and in awe of the leadership of Africa CDC. Through this unique platform, we can chart a bold path forward to improve health care for all people."

"Africa has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, COVID-19 has created a historic opportunity to build a new public health order that makes health for all a reality across the continent. Together, we can build health systems and manufacturing capacities to effectively respond to multiple health threats," said John Nkengasong, PhD, Director of the Africa CDC. "The Africa CDC's annual conference provides a platform that capitalizes on the knowledge, experience and ambition of Africans to collectively pave the way for a healthier future for all."

"We are fortunate as a country to host the second annual International Conference on Public health in Africa," Dr Daniel Ngamije, Minister of Health Rwanda continued. "Our general response to the COVID-19 pandemic and our vaccination roll-out program is an interesting case study as far as access to health services in Africa is concerned. We look forward to sharing our experience with participants and making important contributions to the prevention of future pandemics"

Additional details of the conference will be made available in the coming weeks.

About Africa CDC

Africa CDC is a specialized technical institution of the African Union which supports Member States in their efforts to strengthen health systems and improve surveillance, emergency response, prevention and control of diseases.