Rwandans Tipped On Eye Health

Experts in eye treatment have called for more efforts to sensitize Rwandans about eye health, saying many people are not aware of good practices for keeping their eyes healthy, and some delay to seek medical care when they get sick.

The call was made on Thursday, May 5, during an eye-health event organised by One Sight, an organisation that collaborates with the Ministry of Health to provide solutions to uncorrected refractive errors through establishing a sustainable vision care programs in Referral, Provincial and District Hospitals throughout Rwanda.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Tharcisse Mpunga, the State Minister for Primary Health Care said eye conditions are among the top ten causes of medical consultation by patients in the country, as he pointed out the need to sensitize people to always go for testing so that they can seek assistance in a timely manner in case they have issues with their eyes.

Health facilities in the country offer services ranging from screening and correcting refractions to surgeries.

A doctor checks up an eye patient at Kibagabaga Hospital. Photo: Dan Nsengiyumva.

Vincent Tuzinde, the Country Manager of One Sight Rwanda, also echoed the importance of eye checkups, saying a person should have a checkup at least once every two years.

"Many times, people go to doctors only when they are feeling pain. However, some eye issues are not painful. Now, there is need to sensitize them more about eye health so that they can always seek care early," he said.

He noted that hygiene is one of the factors for good eye health that people need to know.

In addition, he pointed out that people should also know that eye care services are available in the country, so that anyone who faces eye-health issues becomes aware that it is not hard to get assistance.

He also hinted on the proper use of devices like smart phones and computers so that the users will not be affected by eye issues. Here, he said for example, that users of such gadgets should regulate the lighting of their screens so that it will not be too much, among other things.

Globally, eye conditions are remarkably common.

"Those who live long enough will experience at least one eye condition during their lifetime," according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Globally, at least 1 billion people have a near or distance vision impairment that could have been prevented or has yet to be addressed.

Reduced or absent eyesight, if not receiving timely attention and care, can have major and long-lasting effects on all aspects of life, including daily personal activities, interacting with the community, school and work opportunities, the ability to access public services and general health status.

Reduced eyesight can be caused by a number of factors, including systemic diseases like diabetes, trauma to the eyes, age-related macular degeneration, cataracts and infectious diseases of the cornea and trachoma.

The majority of people with vision impairment are over the age of 50 years; however, vision loss can affect people of all ages. Blindness and vision impairment more severely impact on the life of people in low- and middle-income settings where accessibility to most essential services and specific government-supported aids may be lacking.