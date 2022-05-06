Nigeria: Tribunal Adjourns Suit Challenging DStv, Gotv Subscription Price Hike

In his suit, the claimant urged the tribunal to issue an order restraining Multichoice from increasing subscriptions for its DSTv and GOTv television services.

The Competition and Consumer Protection (CCP) tribunal in Abuja, on Thursday, adjourned a case challenging the price increase by MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, owner of DStv and Gotv in Nigeria.

A legal practitioner, Festus Onifade, sued a satellite television services giant over the increase in subscription prices.

Mr Onifade sued Multichoice Nigeria on behalf of himself and the coalition of Nigerian consumers.

At Thursday's proceedings, Thomas Okosun, chairman of the three-member tribunal, adjourned the case due to Mr Onifade's request for an adjournment on health grounds.

The claimant told the tribunal that he was "seriously ill" and needed his doctor's attention.

The lawyer to Multichoice, Jamiu Agoro, did not oppose Mr Onifade's application for a short adjournment.

Subsequently, the tribunal adjourned the case until June 15 for hearing.

Court documents listed MultiChoice Nigeria Limited as the 1st defendant, while the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) as the 2nd defendant.

Claimant's prayers

In his suit, Mr Onifade urged the tribunal to issue an order restraining Multichoice from increasing subscriptions for its TV services on April 1, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed on March 30.

The tribunal granted the ex-parte motion, directing parties to maintain "status quo antebellum."

However, during a sitting on April 11, the claimant said he had filed a written address and contempt proceedings against the company's management for allegedly disregarding the tribunal's order made on March 30.

But Multichoice's lawyer, Mr Agoro, contended that because of his application challenging the jurisdiction of the tribunal, "this court is to first inquire whether it has the jurisdiction to determine the application."

The pay-TV, Multichoice Nigeria headquartered in South Africa, did an upward review of its subscriptions, while the suit was pending.

Multichoice had announced new rates for its offerings in Nigeria, the firm's latest price increase that is bound to irk its customers.

The firm said from April 1, subscribers will pay more for all its bouquets and its premium package on DSTV will cost N21,000, no longer N18,400.

Compact Plus which cost N12,400 before will now go for N14,250, while Compact will cost N9,000 instead of N7,900