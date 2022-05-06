Nigeria: I'll Perfect Buhari's "Marvellous Works", If Elected President - Akpabio

"He (Buhari) has uplifted the integrity of the Nigerian nation. A lot can be said about all his amazing successes and achievements, but suffice it to say that I have come to perfect his marvelous works.

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, says he joined the 2023 presidential race to consolidate the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in office.

Mr Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, said this on Wednesday at his declaration in Ikot Ekpene on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"I, Sen Godswill Obot Akpabio, with great humility, hereby submit myself for your kind consideration as your next president. Therefore, my declaration is a trumpet call for unity and action.

"My dear compatriots, I am determined to pay the debt of gratitude I owe our nation for the opportunities to serve in high offices of public trust and am determined to let our nation drink from the deep well of experience acquired in these offices," he said.

Mr Akpabio lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for giving him the opportunity to serve.

"I pay tribute to President Muhammadu Buhari for the patriotic work he has done as our President, he has given hope and direction to governance and fought corruption with uncompromising zeal.

"He has touched lives and empowered people, he has made great advances in agriculture, human capital development and indeed in all sectors of our economy.

"Although absolute perfection belongs not to man nor to angels, but to God alone," he said.

He urged Nigerian youth to ensure they maintain peace and support the good works of Mr Buhari.

Mr Akpabio said he believed in one Nigeria and that the country would shine one day as a strong nation.

The declaration was witnessed by APC faithful across the country.

(NAN)