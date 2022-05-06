Nigeria: 12 Years After, Jonathan Pays Tribute to Former President Yar'Adua

Mr Jonathan described former President Yar'adua as a patriot, a selfless leader and a peacemaker who governed Nigeria with "sincerity and passion for the people".

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has paid tribute to his predecessor and principal, Umar Yar'adua, who died 12 years ago.

In a statement posted on his Facebook wall on Thursday morning, Mr Jonathan expressed gratitude to his former boss, who died in 2010.

He described former President Yar'adua as a patriot, a selfless leader and a peacemaker who governed Nigeria with "sincerity and passion for the people".

"President Umaru Musa Yar' Adua is no longer with us today, but his strides in public life continue to testify for him and keep his memory alive," he said.

"Today we can look back and say, as President he won laurels for us in terms of peace and other worthy causes he successfully pursued."

Mr Jonathan also described the late Yar'adua as a "sayer of truth, who was committed to justice, equity and other democratic virtues."

"He was a servant leader and a good man; the type that is hard to find," he added. "We remember you today and will continue to remember the good works that you did in our nation."

Mr Yar'adua was sworn in as Nigeria's President in 2007 but died in 2010 before he finished his tenure.

As his deputy, Mr Jonathan took over the leadership of the country after the controversial death of Mr Yar'adua.

After completing the tenure of his late boss, he governed Nigeria again between 2011 and 2015 under the ruling Peoples Democratic Party.

When he sought re-election in 2015, he lost to Muhammadu Buhari, a former military head of state, who is currently the President of Nigeria.

Mr Jonathan was said to be the first incumbent president in Nigerian history to concede defeat in an election.

However, there are currently speculations about Mr Jonathan's intention to re-contest for the office of the President under the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Although he has not officially declared, his eligibility to contest for that office has stirred controversy among legal and political pundits.