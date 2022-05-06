Kenya: Standard Chartered Rolls Out Initiative on Employability Among Students

Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Standard Chartered Bank has enrolled over 4,000 university students across the country into a program to deliver them into the ready workforce.

Dubbed Futuremakers initiative, the program is working with six Universities across the country to equip the students with employability training skills.

Regina Mukiri, the Bank's head of sustainability and community engagement says the initiative is rigorous and will sharpen the employability rate among students graduating.

Mukiri says there is a curriculum developed to run for more than nine months detailing how students can be job creators instead of job seekers.

The Universities include Masinde Muliro, Maseno, USIU, JKUAT, ZITECH and Kenyatta University.

Addressing the press at Maseno University where the program is targeting 250 students, Mukiri says the ultimate goal is to develop learners' personal, social employability skills through practical curriculum.

She says once they graduate, the students will be able to become more employable.

Mukiri says it is important for universities to adopt a mindset geared towards cultivating employment skills as early on in university formation as possible.

