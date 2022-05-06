Kenya: Olympic Champion Marcell Jacobs 'Can't Wait' to Compete With Kenya's Darling Omanyala

Nairobi — He has only competed against him once, but Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs says he can't wait to run side by side with African record holder and Kenya's sprint darling Ferdinand Omanyala, when the duo size up at Saturday's Kip Keino Classic at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani.

Jacobs competed with Omanyala at the World Indoor Tour meet in Lievin, France, where he beat the Kenyan, but knows it will not be easy especially racing ahainst him in his backyard.

"He is a really good runner and I hope to compete with hm well. We competed against each other during the Indoor Tour and I won but I know he prefers the 100m. I can't wait to compete with him," the Italian said.

He added; "He is good and I like that we have this competition. I am looking forward to the race."

Jacobs who surprised everyone to clinch the Olympic gold in Tokyo will be competing in Africa for the first time, and after arriving in Nairobi on Wednesday night, is already looking to run his fastest time ever.

Apart from the duel with Omanyala, he is expected to face off with the man he edged out for the Olympic gold, American Fred Kerley.

"Of course it will be another re match but we will have several this season. After this, we also have two more races together and I know it is going to be tough. But it is important for me to win this race," said Jacobs.

Adding; "I am really excited to be here because it is my first time in Africa and I am really excited to compete on the track because I heard it is really good and fast. I am also excited with the athletes competing."

Meanwhile, the Italian has disclosed that he only switched to the 100m three years ago having been a long jumper.

"I picked up an injury to my knee in 2019 at the European Championships and after that I couldn't continue with jumps. I had to shift to sprints. Now I am happy with the success I have had," he explains.

This season, Jacobs wants to win it all, having already started off by winning the World Indoor title.

"After the Olympics and Indoor titles, I also want to win the Outdoor Championships. This season I want to win it all. I am feeling ready and feeling amazing. Now this is a build up to Oregon and I hope to run faster and better," he added.

He becomes the third high profile international athlete to land for the Classic after Kerley and 'pocket rocket' Shelly Anne Fraser-Pryce.