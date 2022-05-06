Kenya: KAM, KFS Partner to Increase Kenya's Forest Cover

Nairobi — The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has entered into a partnership with Kenya Forest Service (KFS) to rehabilitate 10,000 hectares of degraded forest areas across the country.

The Framework of Cooperation (FOC) is part of efforts towards accelerating the achievement of the 10 per cent national tree cover goal by 2022.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, the Chief Conservator of Forests, Julius Kamau, noted that greening Kenya is everybody's role.

"We must all collaborate to sustainably restore and conserve our environment. A sustainable environment is key in driving manufacturing growth. Through this partnership, we shall increase the country's forest cover from the current 8.83 per cent forest cover to about 10 per cent in the next strategic cycle," said Kamau.

KAM CEO, Phyllis Wakiaga, noted that the FOC shall enable the Association to implement the Forestry Business Sustainability Action Plan, launched last year.

"The Plan seeks to shed light on interdependences of the forestry industry and other economic sectors for the country's socio-economic development, whilst preserving our ecosystems."

Under the FoC, KAM and KFS shall support Community Forest Associations countrywide, as well as the refurbishment of tree nurseries, seedlings production, tree growing, and other activities aimed at increasing forest cover.

The FoC is part of the Association's #uKAMilifu initiative, under the Green World pillar, whereby we seek to restore and replenish the environment in our approach.