Nigeria's Security Is Non-Negotiable, Says Army Chief

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has said the security of Nigeria is non-negotiable, as the army is committed to providing the needed security for Nigeria and its citizens.

The army chief, during the inauguration of 153 renovated blocks of housing units for junior officers at the 223 Battalion, Dakkarawa Barracks in Zuru, while on a routine operational tour, said the army will continue in its effort to make the country and its citizens safe always.

He said the army has embarked on the renovation of the 153 blocks of housing units in the barracks to make the families of the troops in different operational theatres in the country comfortable.

"Many of our troops are in different operational theatres. Their families deserve to be supported so that they can be gingered.

"All we are doing to support families of our personnel at different operational theatre are made possible by the support we get from President Muhammadu Buhari," the army chief said.

Yahaya added that another set of 12 blocks have been identified for renovation in his efforts to make life comfortable for the families of the troops.

He said: "We have noticed the porous nature of the barracks, we will fence the vulnerable parts of the barracks. We also noticed water shortage, we will provide water for them."

He enjoined the families of the troops to maintain the renovated apartments for their comfort.

Earlier in his speech, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Brig. Gen. O. S. Obot, said right from 1975 when the Dakkarawa Barracks in Zuru was built, no renovation had been carried out besides its current renovation under the leadership of Gen. Yahaya.

He said: "The ongoing renovation efforts in the barracks is in furtherance of the commitment of the chief of army staff to improve on the welfare of soldiers in the country."

The GOC said the transformational efforts of the army chief is commendable as it is helping in the improvement of the troops' welfare.

While in Zuru, the army chief visited the Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Muhammadu Sank Sami Gomo II. He said he was in the palace to pay his respect and honour to the emir for his efforts in peace initiatives in the country.

In his response, the emir urged the army chief to collaborate with the Air Force so as to eliminate bandits in the area and flush them out of Zuru Emirate.

"Many lives and property have been lost to banditry in Zuru. We want soldiers to collaborate with the Air Force and end the incessant insecurity occasioned by bandits that often attack Zuru from Zamfara and Niger States," the emir said.